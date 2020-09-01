Lifeboat crew saves dog who swam out to sea to ‘chase seagulls’

A lifeboat crew in Wales was dispatched on Aug. 31 after one dog — a little too eager to chase seagulls — swam out to sea in pursuit of the birds.

According to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), the dog and its owner had gone for a walk along the seafront at Rhyl when the canine spotted some seagulls and proceeded to chase them into the ocean.

The owner even tried to enter the sea to try and rescue his pet, but ultimately ended up calling authorities.

The video posted on the official RNLI Facebook page shows the lifeboat crew reaching the dog, named Benny. The crew brought Benny safely onboard before returning him to a grateful owner.

“There was initial worry the owner would attempt to rescue the dog, but on the coastguard’s advice, remained on the beach, keeping the dog in sight,” said Martin Jones, coxswain for Rhyl’s RNLI lifeboat. “We are so happy the animal and its owner are reunited.”