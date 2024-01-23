Expand / Collapse search

Life in prison for man who killed Atlanta grandmother, children in 2016 crash

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta
Diontre Tigner was given a life sentence on Monday for a crash that killed an Atlanta woman and her 2 grandchildren who were on their way to church.

ATLANTA - The man convicted of killing a grandmother and her two grandchildren while on their way to church in 2016 was sentenced to life in prison by a Fulton County judge on Monday. 

Diontre Tigner, who was 16 years old at the time, stole a vehicle and hit the family while fleeing from College Park police on Jan. 31, 2016.

The crash killed 75-year-old Dorothy Wright and her grandchildren, 12-year-old Camron Costner and 6-year-old Layla Partridge. 

Tigner, who fled the scene after the crash, wasn't arrested until 2021.

He was convicted last Thursday of felony murder and other charges. 