Life in prison for man who killed Atlanta grandmother, children in 2016 crash

The man convicted of killing a grandmother and her two grandchildren while on their way to church in 2016 was sentenced to life in prison by a Fulton County judge on Monday.

Diontre Tigner, who was 16 years old at the time, stole a vehicle and hit the family while fleeing from College Park police on Jan. 31, 2016.

The crash killed 75-year-old Dorothy Wright and her grandchildren, 12-year-old Camron Costner and 6-year-old Layla Partridge.

Tigner, who fled the scene after the crash, wasn't arrested until 2021.

He was convicted last Thursday of felony murder and other charges.