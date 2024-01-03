Vandal targets pro-LGBTIQQ house of worship in Atlanta

A vandal reportedly attacked a pro-LGBTIQQ house of worship. The pastor at Virginia-Highland Church says a man tore down a sign with a message of inclusion that read, "A just world for all."

It happened Tuesday afternoon at Virginia Avenue and Park Drive, NE in Atlanta.

Pastor Matt Laney says his church is very proud to be a house of worship for everyone, regardless of how they identify or who they love.

"We’re about 40-percent LGBTQ," Rev. Laney said. "God is a god of love and inclusion, big tent and that everyone belongs. Those who are marginalized, those who have been pushed to the edges of our community, are especially seen and loved by God."

But someone disagreed with the church’s message of inclusion.

"That banner was torn down," Rev. Laney said.

Pastor Laney says a man intentionally ripped down the banner at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

"It was witnessed being torn down by a gentleman who tore it down very aggressively, clearly trying to make a statement unfortunately," Rev. Laney said.

He believes the vandal targeted the church because it welcomes and supports lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer and questioning (LGBTIQQ) members in its congregation.

"When you’re out loud and proud as we are as a community getting our message out there, there are those who don’t agree and sometimes disagree in ways that are disagreeable and hateful," Rev. Laney said.

Last spring and summer, vandals hit another LGBTIQQ-friendly house of worship, The Church at Ponce and Highland about a mile away.

Atlanta police are investigating. Pastor Laney says this act of bias just emboldens his congregation.

"When the hatred rises up, when the shadows gather, that’s an opportunity for us to shine more love and light in the world," Rev. Laney said.

Pastor Laney says this act of hate won’t deter the church from its mission of inclusion. He says they will just stand up taller and prouder.