Vandal defaces pro-trans sign at LGBTQIA-friendly church

An LGBTQIA-friendly church is speaking out after someone defaced their property with a message of hate. Someone spray-painted ugly, trans-phobic words over a message of accepting young people who identify as transgender. It happened outside The Church at Ponce & Highland in Virginia Highlands.

But someone late last Friday or early Saturday spray-painted over the word "God," replacing it with the slur "pedos," changing the message to read "pedophiles" love trans kids.

Rev. Mimi Walker, senior pastor at the church, says her church is a house of worship for everyone regardless of how they identify.

"We believe god loves all people," Rev. Walker said. "In particular, God loves the LGBTQ community and trans community who are not seeing that love in all places in our culture."

The church posted the sign outside, supporting and welcoming young people who identify as transgender. Rev. Walker says in the past people have stolen the rainbow flag flying outside the church. But she says no one seriously vandalized this sacred ground until now.

"Sad that this is a part of the conversation in our culture that people feel the need to react with such ugly messages," Walker said. "It’s offensive."

The church removed the graffiti to display its original message. Rev. Walker says she wants to counter the ugliness with openness.

"We’ll continue to keep putting out our message of love for all people. That power that we have is to keep putting out the positive messages that here is a safe place," Walker said. "We are going to stay true to our commitment to care for those around us. There are people in communities who support them and love them and know that god loves them as well."

The church says it reported the incident to police.