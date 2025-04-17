'Level up' your spring and summer fun at unique gaming concept Activate

The Brief Activate Atlanta is a unique interactive gaming concept that opened in Buckhead in late 2023. It features 10 micro-arenas with two to six interactive and immersive games each, to be played by groups of two to five people. The games require teamwork, problem-solving skills, and quick reflexes, and progress is tracked through electronic wristbands.



If you’re searching for ways to "level up" your spring and summer, there’s a place in Buckhead where the flashy technology of digital gaming meets the physical and mental agility of good, old-fashioned playground fun.

We’re talking about Activate Atlanta, which opened in Buckhead in late 2023 and essentially allows teams of visitors to "step inside" arcade games for an unforgettable experience of high-energy competition.

So, here's how it works: there are 10 open micro-arenas inside Activate Atlanta, which groups can enjoy in 75-minute booking windows. Each micro-arena features two to six interactive and immersive games, and each game features 10 different levels; in other words, there are hundreds of combinations to play. Games are played in groups of two to five people — but if your group is larger, managers say you can just split into smaller groups and enjoy multiple games at once. Progress is tracked by electronic wristbands, which are issued to each player at the beginning of the experience.

So, what kind of games are we talking about? Well, the Grid room features lighted floor tiles which are perfect for games involving strategic footwork, while the Mega Laser room is literally criss-crossed with lasers, just waiting to trip you up!

Sounds fun, right? Activate Atlanta is located at 4540 Roswell Road — Suite A — in Buckhead, and is open from Noon to 10:00 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays. For more information or to book an experience, click here.