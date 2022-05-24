Mattie's Call issued for missing 68-year-old DeKalb County man

article

Police in DeKalb County are searching for a 68-year-old non-verbal man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Lester Childs was last seen on Monday near the 2300 block of Lawrenceville Hwy. in Decatur, the DeKalb County Police Department said.

Police describe Childs as being 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing 132 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a long while beard. He was last seen in a white shirt and black/red shorts.

Childs is said to have the mental capacity of a child.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately or 770-724-7710.