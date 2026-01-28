Roswell police seek help identifying woman who died in 2024

article

The Brief Roswell police are asking for help identifying an unidentified woman. She died after a medical emergency at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital. Investigators say her death is not considered suspicious.



The Roswell Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who died more than a year ago and whose name remains unknown.

What we know:

Police said the woman suffered a fatal medical emergency on Nov. 21, 2024, while at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital. Investigators later determined that the personal information she provided to hospital staff during treatment was inaccurate.

Authorities said the woman’s death is not considered suspicious and there is no active criminal investigation. For more than a year, investigators pursued all available leads to determine her identity, but those efforts have been exhausted.

A photo showing the woman’s clothing and appearance shortly before her death has been released. In addition, a forensic sketch artist with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation created a composite likeness reflecting her most recent hairstyle.

Police believe the woman was a female in her mid-50s to 60s, approximately 5-feet-3 inches tall and about 275 pounds. Investigators said she did not have any identifying scars, markings or tattoos.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the woman or has information about her background is urged to contact Roswell police. Officials said restoring her identity is a matter of dignity, and even small details could help provide her name.