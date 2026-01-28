Police: Burglar arrested on top of fridge left 9-year-old home alone
ATHENS, Ga. - An alleged burglar was arrested while hiding on top of a refrigerator in Athens, according to police.
What we know:
Officers responded to an alarm call at a business on South Lumpkin Street Friday night. Upon arrival, they found a door partially open, entered the building, and conducted a search. During the search, officers located a suspect hiding on top of the store's freezer and took him into custody.
Investigators discovered the suspect had left his 9-year-old child home alone in Commerce while allegedly committing the crime. Jackson County Sheriff's deputies located the child and contacted the Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS).
The suspect was charged with second-degree burglary, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, criminal trespass involving damage, and obstruction.
What we don't know:
The names of the suspect and the business have not yet been released.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department via a post on Facebook.