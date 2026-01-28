GCPS addresses Kindergarten enrollment after bill introduced

The Brief Gwinnett County Public Schools is clarifying its enrollment process for the 2026–27 school year to ensure 6-year-olds are placed consistently across the district. While the "Grade Level Consideration" process will allow input from families new to the county, 6-year-olds already residing in Gwinnett are expected to enter first grade. The district denied reports that it is banning "redshirting" entirely, though a proposed state bill could soon give parents more legal authority over these placement decisions.



Gwinnett County Public Schools said it is working to improve consistency when it comes to kindergarten enrollment across the district.

What they're saying:

The district stated that the way they handle student enrollment will not change, but it will allow parents who recently moved to the district to consult with school staff about enrolling a 6-year-old in kindergarten.

State law does not require children to enroll in kindergarten; therefore, 6-year-olds typically enroll in first grade. This updated Grade Level Consideration process will allow for parental input if they are new to the county.

Parents with 6-year-old children who are not new to the county will enroll them in first grade.

The district emphasized that this is not a new policy and is working with all schools to ensure the process is consistent district-wide.

Full details of the updated Grade Level Consideration Team process will be published in early March, ahead of the opening of kindergarten registration for the 2026–27 school year on March 16, 2026. In the coming weeks, school leaders and staff will receive training to ensure consistent implementation across the district.

What we know:

Previously, reports suggested the county was ending the practice of allowing 6-year-olds to enroll in kindergarten—a process known as "redshirting"—but the district said that is not true.

A Georgia state legislator who represents part of Gwinnett County introduced a bill that would allow parents more say in whether their children are enrolled in kindergarten or first grade. The bill specifically states that enrollment cannot be based solely on age. Gwinnett County Public Schools said it would adjust enrollment procedures should the bill pass.