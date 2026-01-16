Gwinnett schools ending kindergarten redshirting in 2026

The Brief Gwinnett County schools will require all 6-year-olds to start first grade in fall 2026 The change ends the district’s kindergarten "redshirting" option A state lawmaker plans legislation to return decision-making power to parents



A policy change coming to Gwinnett County Public Schools is drawing concern from some parents and attention from state lawmakers.

What we know:

Beginning with the fall 2026 school year, the district will require all children who are 6 years old to begin first grade. The change eliminates a previous option that allowed parents to delay first grade if they believed their child was not developmentally ready.

Under the former policy, commonly known as "redshirting," some 6-year-olds were allowed to enroll in kindergarten instead of first grade. Several parents said the new requirement could negatively affect children who may need additional time before advancing.

The policy shift has also reached the state Capitol. State Rep. Scott Hilton said he plans to introduce legislation aimed at giving parents more authority over when their children start first grade.