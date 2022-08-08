Lenox Square mall mugging victim says she would have called for a security escort

A woman who was robbed at Lenox Square said more could've been done to better protect her.

The woman had just made a $3,000 purchase at the Buckhead mall and was headed back to her car.

That's when she says she noticed a man awfully close to her --- who told her to hand over the shopping bag.

Lenox Square wants shoppers to know they can call security or notify sales clerks to request an escort.

The number is posted at most main entrances.