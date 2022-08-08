Expand / Collapse search

Lenox Square mall mugging victim says she would have called for a security escort

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Buckhead
FOX 5 Atlanta

Mall mugging victim would have asked for police escort

The woman who was robbed outside Lenox Square last week after purchasing a designer purse says she would have gotten a police escort to her car, but she didn't know that was even an option.

ATLANTA - A woman who was robbed at Lenox Square said more could've been done to better protect her. 

The woman had just made a $3,000 purchase at the Buckhead mall and was headed back to her car. 

That's when she says she noticed a man awfully close to her --- who told her to hand over the shopping bag. 

Lenox Square wants shoppers to know they can call security or notify sales clerks to request an escort. 

The number is posted at most main entrances.