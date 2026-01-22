Lemon pepper state flavor? Georgia lawmakers propose official wing status

The Brief House Bill 1013 proposes designating lemon pepper as Georgia’s official state chicken wing flavor. The bill equates lemon pepper’s cultural influence to the agricultural importance of the state peach. Supporters champion the flavor as a unique social unifier that transcends race, class and regional boundaries.



Georgia wants to make lemon pepper the state's official chicken wing flavor.

Lemon pepper legislation

What we know:

House Bill 1013 was introduced by Rep. Eric Bell (D-Jonesboro) earlier this month. A bipartisan group of legislators introduced the bill Friday, seeking to designate lemon pepper as the official state chicken wing flavor. The bill, led by Bell, argues that the flavor has transcended the dinner plate to become a global symbol of Georgia’s cultural influence.

If passed, lemon pepper would join the ranks of the peach (the state fruit), the Cherokee rose (the state flower) and the live oak (the state tree) as an official state symbol under the Georgia Code.

The flavor was made famous by J.R. Crickets, which was founded in 1982. The restaurant is widely credited with bringing wings to the forefront of Atlanta’s food scene. Culinary lore suggests that Atlantans started sprinkling lemon pepper seasoning over traditional buffalo wings to cut through the spice. This evolved into "lemon pepper wet," a hybrid of hot buffalo sauce and citrusy seasoning.

What is ‘lemon pepper wet?’

Dig deeper:

The text of the bill highlights the versatility of the flavor, specifically mentioning variations such as "lemon pepper wet," "all flats" and "hot honey lemon pepper." It further asserts that the dish acts as a social unifier, bringing people together across race, region and class at cookouts and neighborhood restaurants.

"Just as peaches symbolize Georgia’s agricultural pride, lemon pepper wings symbolize Georgia’s cultural flavor and global culinary influence," the bill states.

The wings that don't fall flats

What they're saying:

Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, Waka Flocka Flame, and 2 Chainz have all mentioned the flavor in song. Waka Flocka Flame once compared the dish to a New York staple, saying, "lemon pepper wings in Atlanta is like an apple to New York... it’s just gonna happen."

During the 2020 NBA bubble, former Hawks star Lou Williams, also known as "Lemon Pepper Lou," famously broke protocol to visit Magic City, a well-known Atlanta gentlemen’s club, to enjoy the wings. He later trademarked the name after his story went viral.

Even Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has described himself as a "lemon pepper head."

Drumming up bipartisan support

Local perspective:

While some critics on social media have joked about whether this is the state's "top priority," the bill's sponsors argue that symbols of unity and cultural pride are always worth celebrating. Bell admitted he prefers the "honey hot lemon pepper" version.

Will it get a vote?

What we don't know:

The bill is co-sponsored by Reps. Dexter Sharper, Kasey Carpenter, David Huddleston and Mekyah McQueen. No word on when it would go to committee or to a full vote in either chamber.