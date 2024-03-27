LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta plans 'Unstoppable' spring break

It’s set to be an "unstoppable" spring break week at LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta, thanks to a new event aimed at encouraging all children — and especially girls — to unleash their creativity.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours inside the colorful attraction at Phipps Plaza, learning more about Play Unstoppable, which model builders describe as an empowering special event based around the company’s initiative to encourage girls to play without limits. The center is premiering a new exclusive LEGO Friends 4D movie as part of Play Unstoppable, along with various activations allowing kids to use LEGO bricks to create anything and everything they can dream up. And who better to inspire kids than LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta Master Model Builder Elizabeth Baker? Baker was crowned Master Model Builder back in July 2023, after winning the center’s Brick Factor competition.

LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta is located at 3500 Peachtree Road Northeast in Buckhead -- and regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. General admission starts at $20.99 — for more information on tickets, click here.

As always, we had a blast at LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta with Elizabeth Baker and some young "LEGO Masters" — click the video player in this article to check out our morning building some out-of-this-world creations!