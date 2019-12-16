‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ set to return as action-adventure game show for adults

Be prepared to enter at your own risk – the popular game show “Legends of the Hidden Temple” is coming back on the upcoming streaming service Quibi, and this time, it will be for adults.

The jungle-themed action-adventure game show first premiered on Nickelodeon in 1993. It featured teams of two competing against one another in a series of challenges until one team reached the final stage – the Temple Run.

Teams who completed the challenge won prizes at the end that included cash, electronics and holiday trips.

Quibi, a new streaming service set to launch on April 6, 2020, tweeted out the news for the rebooted show on Monday.

The entire set, which was originally at a studio in Florida, will be taken to an actual jungle, according to Quibi. Adult contestants will engage in “tougher challenges” and could win “bigger prizes.”

According to the streaming service, it will soon be looking for “superfans” to play but Quibi did not provide further details.

It’s unclear when the revamped “Legends of the Hidden Temple” will make it onto the platform, but people can sign up for updates at quibi.com.