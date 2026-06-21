Legally blind senior missing from DeKalb County neighborhood

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The Brief A 92-year-old legally blind woman missing from Atlanta since last Sunday has triggered a Mattie's Call emergency alert. Authorities say June Warhurst vanished early in the morning from her location on Suncrest Lane. Police believe she may be traveling in a white Nissan Rogue and are asking for immediate public help.



DeKalb County police are searching for a 92-year-old legally blind woman who vanished from an Atlanta neighborhood early last Sunday morning.

June Warhurst was last seen around 6:30 a.m. on June 14 at a home on Suncrest Lane.

What we know:

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued after Warhurst went missing from the 2300 block of Suncrest Lane in Atlanta.

Warhurst is described as a white woman who stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has blond hair and brown eyes.

She is legally blind and disappeared under unknown circumstances wearing unidentified clothing.

Police noted she may be traveling in a white 2020 Nissan Rogue.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet confirmed where Warhurst might be heading or what triggered her disappearance. It remains unclear if anyone was with her when she left the neighborhood.

What you can do:

Anyone who spots Warhurst or has information on her whereabouts should immediately call 911. The DeKalb County Police Department can also be reached directly at 770-724-7710.