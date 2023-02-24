Expand / Collapse search

12-year-old girl shot at southwest Atlanta home, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was shot on Feb. 24, 2023. (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - A 12-year-old girl was rushed to an area hospital after being shot at a southwest Atlanta home on Friday evening.

Officers were called out just after 6:30 p.m. to a home along Leesburg Court for a report of that shooting.

Atlanta police say officers found the girl alert, conscious, and breathing. Medics transported her to an area hospital.

The girl’s name has not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.

No arrests have been made.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.