Leaf Watch 2021 - Week Two: Drop in temps signals big changes soon

The FOX 5 Storm Team has once again teamed up with the Georgia Forestry Commission to deliver the Leaf Watch for north Georgia every Thursday this fall.

FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley take a look at how it looks on Oct. 21, 2021.

Northwest GA Specific (Ridge and Valley/Cumberland Plateau)

The past week has been cool and sunny with a little rain, allowing many of the trees to slowly progress with color change. Areas with high concentrations of blackgum and sourwood are currently showing the most vivid colors providing differing shades of red and orange. Sassafras is also beginning to show a variety of colors including yellow, orange and red.

Oak, birch, redbud, hickory, and remaining species are starting to shed leaves and beginning to show faint shades of yellow. Sweetgum also provides a few areas of color showing occasional shades of dull red and brown, but still mostly green. Poplar is gradually shifting from green to differing shades of yellow, gold, and brown. Dogwood is nearing peak as a majority of this species continues to display a mix of dull and deep reds.

The Lookout Mountain and Fort Mountain areas are showing similar characteristics in foliage color change. While percentage color change from green to date continues to increase every week;

Species specifics:

Dogwood – mix of dull and deep reds

Birch – slowly fading to brown and yellow

Yellow-poplar – slowly shifting from green to shades of brown and yellow

Redbud – gradually fading to yellow

Sourwood – vivid and deep reds

Sumac – bright red

Maple – dull reds

Birch – mostly green with brown edges

Oak – green slowly fading to brown with occasional reds

Blackgum – shifting a variety of reds

Sassafras – shows a variety of yellow, orange, and red

Sweetgum – fading to red and yellow

Hickory – still green with browning edges and faint signs of yellow

Estimated percentage of color change from green to date: 15% Progress remains about a week behind schedule compared to the previous year. Without recent wind and rain, trees are holding leaves and showing more color.

The wet summer should increase the chances of having a good season. Expect peak during the first week of November.

Scenic drive:

From I-75, take Hwy 136 to the top of Lookout Mountain. Turn right onto Hwy 189 (or continue on 136 and turn right to go to Cloudland Canyon). Follow Hwy 189 to Sunset Rock, Point Park, or Rock City. Drop down into Chattanooga via Ochs Hwy/58. Then take Hwy 193 back to Hwy 136.

North Central

Yellow poplar has largely finished its color change and is showing more branches than leaves now. Birch is showing more golden yellows throughout the canopy. Roadsides continue to see reds with sourwood, dogwood, and sumac. Sweetgum is still showing some dull yellows along roads and river corridors. Some small roadside oaks above 3000’ elevation are beginning to show color change. Maples have picked up varying shades of red along elevation changes.

Species specifics:

Dogwood - Red / Burgundy

Birch - Yellow

Yellow-poplar – Sparse Yellow/Gold

Sourwood – Red / Burgundy

Sumac – Bright Reds

Maple – Muted to Bright Reds

Oak – Above 3000’ beginning changes to reds

Blackgum – Showing some good reds/increasing in color

Sweetgum-Yellow

Estimate the percentage of color change from green to date: 25-30% above 3000’; 15% or less below 3000’.

This pattern of sunny warm days and cool overnight temperatures has greatly improved color change in the landscape. Look for increased color change through the next few weeks. While peak time is still a few weeks away, we can enjoy some very nice color development at higher elevations. Peak should still be on schedule for early November.

Scenic North Central drive:

Higher elevation drives like GA 180 around Brasstown Bald will give some nice overlooks. GA 180 from Vogel State Park to Suches also shows great color.

The Appalachian Brew, Stew & Que Festival takes place in Hiawassee this weekend.

Northeast

As expected, the cool temps and bright sunny days have combined to give the look and feel of fall for Northeast Georgia. While the birches, poplars, and sycamores have all but completed their fall showing, other species like dogwood, sourwood, black gum, and sassafras have entered into their peak period. Roadsides along the Richard Russell Scenic Hwy has the best viewings for these species this week, along with great views of the changing mountainsides. The mountains are exhibiting a blur of light green and yellow, dotted with red in areas.

This week the canopies are starting to see most coloration occur in elevations above 2000’ and primarily on the north facing slopes in the NE, but starting to encompass the other directions. Above 2500’ oaks are starting to be accented around the perimeter of their leaves with gold/yellow and light red with a few trail blazing oaks turning full red. If you’re lucky enough to go on a clear day, the areas around Brasstown Bald and Richard Russell Hwy are showing the most overall color for the Northeast region.

Roadsides are the best places to see color changes everywhere this week. This is primarily due to the abundance of understory trees like dogwood, sourwood, sassafras, black gum that will peak over the upcoming weekend.

Species specifics:

Dogwood - Burgundy

Birch – Yellow but past peak

Yellow-poplar – Yellow but past peak

Sourwood – Bright Red / Burgundy

Sumac – Bright to deep reds

Maple – Above 2000 feet most are yellow/red on tops and extremities of branches

Oak – Above 2500’ beginning changes to light reds and yellows.

Black gum – Red

Sassafras – Most saplings showing some reds and orange.

Sweetgum - Purple to Yellow

Hickory - Yellow/ Brown

Estimated percentage of color change from green to date: 40% above 3000’; 15% or less below 3000’.

If the forecast holds true, next week should bring about rapid changes, with bright sunny days and cool nights. Peak time below 3000’ elevation should occur the last week of October and into early November.

Above 3000’ we may see the beginning of peak by the third week of October based on the percentage of trees that are beginning to fade from full green.

Weather should not have any negative impacts on color change or leaf loss, however warmer temperatures may slow the transition.

Scenic NE drive:

The Richard B. Russell Scenic Highway has the best coloration for species that are peaking this week. Highway 180 has good roadside views.

