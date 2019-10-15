Leaders with 'Between The World And Me' production discuss its significance to Atlanta

article

An award-winning book written as a letter to the author's teenage son about racism in America is coming to Atlanta.

"Between the World and Me" written by Ta-Nehisi Coates was co-commissioned by the Apollo Theater and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Oraganizers say excerpts from the book will be read along to symphonic music, by A-list Atlanta residents like "Queen Sugar's" Omar Dorsey, Rapper-Actor T.I., and Rapper-Activist Killer Mike.

Dorsey visited Good Day Atlanta along with presenters J. Carter and Erin White.

"Between The World And Me" will be in town for one day only, Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Atlanta Symphony Hall.

Performances are at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For more ticket information click here.