Leaders with 'Between The World And Me' production discuss its significance to Atlanta

Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Ronald B. Williams, J. Erin White, J. Carter and Omar Dorsey

ATLANTA - An award-winning book written as a letter to the author's teenage son about racism in America is coming to Atlanta.

"Between the World and Me" written by Ta-Nehisi Coates was co-commissioned by the Apollo Theater and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Oraganizers say excerpts from the book will be read along to symphonic music, by A-list Atlanta residents like "Queen Sugar's" Omar Dorsey, Rapper-Actor T.I., and Rapper-Activist Killer Mike.

 Dorsey visited Good Day Atlanta along with presenters  J. Carter and Erin White. 

The award-winning book is being brought to life in a stage adaption with an all-star cast in Atlanta.

"Between The World And Me" will be in town for one day only, Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Atlanta Symphony Hall. 

Performances are at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.  For more ticket information click here.