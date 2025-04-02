Lawsuit filed over deadly Delta tire explosion at Atlanta's airport

article

The Brief The lawsuit claims Delta Air Lines' negligence led to hazardous conditions that resulted in Luis Aldarondo Jr.'s death, with allegations of failing to protect workers from known "struck-by hazards." OSHA's investigation concluded that Delta's actions or inactions contributed to Aldarondo's death, highlighting a lack of proper safety devices and inadequate training for workers. The suit seeks damages for Aldarondo's life value, funeral expenses, pre-death suffering, and punitive damages, with a demand for a jury trial.



The family of a man killed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport last summer is suing Delta Air Lines.

In a lawsuit filed last week, the estate and family of Luis Aldarondo Jr. allege the company’s negligence created hazardous conditions that led to his death.

The backstory:

Aldarondo died on Aug. 27, 2024, while working in the airline's Wheel & Brake Shop, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed March 28 in Gwinnett County State Court. The suit, brought by Aldarondo’s partner Sonia Y. Cruz — both as administratrix of his estate and on behalf of their minor children — claims Delta failed to protect workers from known "struck-by hazards" when servicing pressurized multi-piece aircraft rims.

What we know:

An investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) concluded that Delta’s actions or inactions contributed to Aldarondo’s death, the complaint states.

The lawsuit alleges Delta violated its duty to provide a safe work environment by not requiring proper safety devices such as hydraulic clamps or cages, and by allowing workers in the shop without ensuring completion of structured on-the-job training.

Delta Air Lines

What they're saying:

"Delta Air Lines, Inc. breached their duty by exposing individuals like Decedent, to struck-by-hazards while servicing pressurized multi-piece aircraft rims," the complaint reads.

Cruz’s legal filing also accuses Delta of negligence in hiring, training, and supervising employees identified as John Does 1-2, whose identities remain unknown but are alleged to have played a role in the fatal incident.

The other side:

In a statement, Delta spokesperson Samantha Moore Facteau said: "At Delta, nothing is more important than safety. Following the tragic incident involving three team members late last summer, we launched a thorough investigation and have already implemented corrective actions that are consistent with those provided by OSHA."

Luis Aldarondo pictured front right (South Avionics Training Center).

What's next:

The suit seeks damages for the "full value of the life" of Aldarondo, as well as funeral expenses, pre-death pain and suffering, and punitive damages. Cruz is also seeking attorney’s fees, citing bad faith and unnecessary litigation by the company.

The lawsuit demands a jury trial.

SEE ALSO: