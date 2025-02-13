Lawrenceville woman found guilty of stealing car, DUI in Cherokee County

article

A Lawrenceville woman accused of going on a joyride in an acquaintance's car while intoxicated has been found guilty by a Cherokee County jury.

Cynthia Maria Melendez had been charged with theft by taking, driving under the influence (per se), and driving under the influence (less safe) (alcohol).

What we know:

Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office say their investigation began with a 911 call on June. 9, 2023.

The caller told deputies that Melendez had taken her vehicle without permission.

According to investigators, Melendez had become intoxicated earlier that night and was staying at an acquaintance's home. After everyone went to bed, Melendez drove off in the vehicle, authorities said.

The alleged joyride ended when Melendez crashed into a parked car and called an Uber to pick her up, officials say. She was arrested near the site of the crash.

After a three-day trial, the jury found Melendez guilty on all charges.

What's next:

Melendez will be sentenced at a later date.