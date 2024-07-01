Lawrenceville road rage shooting: Tattoo leads police to suspect

article

Investigators say a tattoo led them to the man wanted in a road rage shooting in Lawrenceville last week.

Yaqarah Bennett was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, and second-degree child cruelty.

Officers were called out to the intersection of West Pike Street and Old Norcross Road just after 7:40 p.m. on June 27 after receiving a 911 call reporting that someone had been shot. According to the Lawrenceville Police Department, officers found a 28-year-old man in his car suffering from a gunshot wound to his right knee.

The man directed officers to the scene of the actual shooting, which was less than a mile east on West Pike Street near Culver Street. There, investigators found two shell casings.

He also described the shooter, including a specific tattoo, which investigators say led them to Bennett.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident is asked to call Lawrenceville Police Detective Sampson at gsampson@LawrencevillePD.com or by calling 770-670-5145. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.