Repeat sex offender released from prison sentenced again for child porn

A previously convicted Lawrenceville sex offender is headed back to prison, according to new court records.

Jeffrey Farneski, 50, was originally searched by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in 2022. Back then, special agents said they received a tip that he was using a social media app to distribute and receive child pornography. He was already a registered sex offender at the time, serving 10 years on probation.

During the search, agents recovered disturbing materials involving children from his cell phone. Farneski also allegedly confessed to sending materials over the internet while on probation. He pleaded guilty to additional child exploitation crimes and was sent to a Georgia prison.

While Farneski served time behind bars, HSI discovered text messages on his phone that revealed he was also involved sexually with a Coweta County high school student under 18 during his probation. The texts showed he had convinced the minor to send him sexually explicit images and to meet him in various places throughout metro Atlanta to engage in sexual acts.

In prison, Farneski allegedly used a contraband cell phone to stay in contact with the underage student.

In January 2024, two months after he was released from state custody, Farneski was arrested again and taken into federal custody by HSI.

He was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr. to 15 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release.