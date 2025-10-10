Lawrenceville police identify couple in apparent murder-suicide

article

The names of the two people killed during an apparent murder-suicide in Lawrenceville have been released.

What we know:

According to the Lawrenceville Police Department, 39-year-old Rachel Free was found dead inside the bedroom of a home in the 600 block of Clearwater Place just after 9:41 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators determined she was shot by 51-year-old Embrey Watson while she slept. Watson then turned the gun on himself, police revealed.

The backstory:

Neighbors told FOX 5 the couple had been in a rocky relationship for the past 20 years, and Free had been planning to move out that same day and to end the relationship.

What we don't know:

The results of the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy are pending.