Apparent murder-suicide inside Lawrenceville home | What we know
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are investigating what they describe as an apparent murder-suicide after a man and woman were found dead inside a home Wednesday morning.
What we know:
Police said officers responded to a domestic shooting in the 600 block of Clearwater Place just after 9:41 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman dead in a bedroom of the home. Both had been shot, according to investigators. Officers also found a gun at the scene.
Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle with Gwinnett County Police said officers found "a male and female deceased in a bedroom" and confirmed it appeared to be "an isolated incident between two people that knew each other."
Police are investigating a murder on Clearwater Place in Gwinnett County.
Dig deeper:
A friend told FOX 5 that the woman who lived at the home had been planning to move out Wednesday after ending a long-term relationship. The friend described the couple’s 20-year relationship as rocky and said the woman had just found a new place to live.
What we don't know:
Investigators say no suspects are being sought, and the case is being treated as domestic-related.
The victims have not yet been publicly identified.
Police have not confirmed who was inside the home when officers arrived.
What's next:
The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform autopsies to determine the official cause of death.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Gwinnett County Police Department via email. It has been updated with information from a FOX 5 crew on scene.