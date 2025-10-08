Apparent murder-suicide inside Lawrenceville home | What we know

The Brief Police found a man and woman shot to death inside a Lawrenceville home Wednesday morning. Investigators believe it was a domestic-related murder-suicide between two people who knew each other. A friend said the woman planned to move out that day after ending a 20-year relationship.



Gwinnett County police are investigating what they describe as an apparent murder-suicide after a man and woman were found dead inside a home Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Police said officers responded to a domestic shooting in the 600 block of Clearwater Place just after 9:41 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman dead in a bedroom of the home. Both had been shot, according to investigators. Officers also found a gun at the scene.

Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle with Gwinnett County Police said officers found "a male and female deceased in a bedroom" and confirmed it appeared to be "an isolated incident between two people that knew each other."

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Police are investigating a murder on Clearwater Place in Gwinnett County.

Dig deeper:

A friend told FOX 5 that the woman who lived at the home had been planning to move out Wednesday after ending a long-term relationship. The friend described the couple’s 20-year relationship as rocky and said the woman had just found a new place to live.

What we don't know:

Investigators say no suspects are being sought, and the case is being treated as domestic-related.

The victims have not yet been publicly identified.

Police have not confirmed who was inside the home when officers arrived.

What's next:

The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform autopsies to determine the official cause of death.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300.