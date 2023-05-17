Man shot multiple times, left for dead in Lawrenceville

A 54-year-old man is still in the hospital after being shot multiple times in the area of Five Forks Trickum Road and Old Snellville Highway at around 11:30 p.m. on May 12.

Police found him lying on the roadway that evening and took him to an area hospital.

The investigation revealed that the man was on the way home from his job and was riding his moped when he was shot multiple times. Police don't know if they are looking for one or more shooters in the case.

Anyone who might have witnessed this incident or who may have any other information pertaining to this shooting is asked to contact Lawrenceville Police Detective J. Woods at 770- 670-5122 or by email at JWoods@LawrencevillePd.com.

Information on this case can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta by calling their tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.