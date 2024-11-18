Feces and feet: New disturbing details released in Lawrenceville murder

There are new, gruesome details in the murder case of a man who was killed at his own home in Lawrenceville. The police report reveals the victim’s home was in atrocious condition when officers looked inside.

Right now, 27-year-old Marquis Green of Alabama is behind bars, charged with murdering 60-year-old Robert Terry.

The nightmare played out late last month on the 1200 block of Mt. Vernon Drive in Lawrenceville. Police stopped by Terry’s home to do a welfare check after family members failed to reach him.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Officials have released new details in a murder that took place on Mt. Vernon Drive.

"They had not heard from the victim in several weeks," said Sgt. Collin Flynn, with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

According to the police report, officers "were able to smell a strong odor coming from the house." They looked through the windows and saw debris, including feces on the floor. Officers walked into the laundry room and found a "decayed human foot" under a tarp.

"They went inside the home and discovered the victim deceased inside one of the rooms," Flynn said. "This case was ruled a homicide.

Police identified the victim as Robert Terry, 60. Investigators are not releasing the cause of death.

Marquis Green (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Police arrested Marquis Green on Thursday and charged him with murder. Investigators say the two men had some sort of business relationship.

"We believe the motive is money related," said Flynn.

Police say they tracked down Green after someone began driving around in Terry’s car and withdrawing money from his bank accounts after his death.

"It’s in the tens of thousands of dollars," Flynn said.

Brian Schrowang, who lives across the street, says he never saw a hint of anything wrong.

"It’s disturbing. It just surprises me for the neighborhood," Schrowang said.

A woman, who did not want to reveal her identity, says she didn’t expect something so gruesome to happen so close to where she lives.

"This is a very peaceful neighborhood. We never had anything like that happen here before," she said. "That’s scary."

Green is behind bars at the Gwinnett County Jail. He faces a laundry list of charges, including murder, forgery and identity theft.