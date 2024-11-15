Suspicious death investigation in Georgia ends with Alabama man's arrest

An investigation into a suspicious death in Gwinnett County has led police to charge an Alabama man with murder and financial crimes.

Officials tell FOX 5 they began their investigation on Oct. 29 after officers responded to a home on the 1200 block of Mount Vernon Drive in Lawrenceville for a welfare check. According to police, 60-year-old Robert Terry hadn't been heard from in several weeks.

When officers entered Terry's home, they found his body. An autopsy a day later ruled his death a homicide.

While looking into Terry's death, police say they learned that a vehicle the victim owned had been spotted on traffic cameras around the county. Investigators also learned that important documents had been taken from Terry's home.

Officials then obtained footage of 27-year-old Marquis Green taking several thousand dollars from Terry's bank accounts while driving in the deceased man's vehicle.

Marquis Green (Gwinnett County Police Department)

On Thursday, officers arrested Green at a restaurant in Duluth.

He's now in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail charged with felony murder, robbery by intimidation, aggravated assault, financial transaction card fraud, concealing the death of another, identity theft, computer forgery, theft by taking, and aggravated cruelty to animals.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help with the case, call Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at (404) 577-8477.