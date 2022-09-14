Man charged with murdering mother in her Forsyth County home

article

A Lawrenceville man is in custody charged with murdering his 61-year-old mother at her home, deputies say.

Officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office say the investigation began around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 10 when deputies responded to a medical call at a home near Frank Boyd Road.

The caller, described as an elderly male, told responders he could not wake up the woman who lived at the home.

Deputies say they discovered the woman, identified as 61-year-old Tresa Slate, was dead and "there was a potential of foul play."

After an investigation, detectives determined that Slate had been killed and identified as suspect in the death as 39-year-old Christopher Pino, Slate's son.

Sunday, deputies located Pino in Gainesville and took him into custody.

Pino currently is being held at the Forsyth County Jail.