Lawrenceville man found guilty in aggravated child molestation case
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A Lawrenceville man was found guilty of sexually abusing two young women for years.
Catalino Avilez-Carteno, 52, was found guilty by a Gwinnett County jury of five counts of rape, five counts of aggravated sexual battery, four counts of child molestation, two counts of aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, and aggravated assault.
During the week-long trial, the jury heard emotional testimony from both victims, who were acquainted with Avilez-Carteno from ages 12 to 21. They told jurors they never consented to the abuse.
"This defendant abused these young women from an early age into adulthood," District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said.
They described how, when the two victims reported Avilez-Carteno during a drunken rage, he attempted to stab a family member in their presence.
"We pray that the justice brought from this verdict will aid in their healing from this abuse," Austin-Gatson said.
He will be sentenced on Thursday.