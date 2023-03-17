He was found shot to death in his car in 2019. Now police are looking for a second suspect.

Lawrenceville police are looking for a second suspect in the shooting death of a man in June 2019.

Guido Velez-Rodriguez was found shot to death in the front seat of his car on June 24, 2019 outside the former Ashton Creek Apartments on Hope Road.

Lawrenceville police say they arrested a suspect in the murder, but there was possible a second suspect who may have fired the fatal shot.

Witnesses described that person as a tall and thin Black male with dreadlocks.

Authorities say the area where the shooting happened is known for illegal drug and gang activity.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeATL.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.