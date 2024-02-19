1 driver fighting for life after Grayson Highway wreck shut down roadway for hours

article

Lawrenceville police have released more information about the multi-vehicle crash that shut down Grayson Highway in both directions for hours over the weekend.

Officials say five cars were involved in the wreck. One of the drivers was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another driver was trapped inside their vehicle with "obvious" injuries. Other drivers and passengers only suffered minor injuries. It's not clear how many people in total were impacted.

The crash happened Saturday evening. By 5:20 p.m., Lawrenceville police were on the scene surveying the damage and getting the victims help.

A preliminary investigation revealed one driver was traveling at a high rate of speed in the opposite direction on Grayson Highway and crashed into four other vehicles.

The Lawrenceville Police Department is continuing to investigate. We'll keep you updated as we find out more.

Anyone with additional information is asked to reach out to investigators at DHaney@LawrencevillePD.com.