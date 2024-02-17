Multi-vehicle crash shuts down traffic in both directions on Grayson Highway
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A crash on Grayson Highway shut down traffic in both directions on the usually busy Lawrenceville roadway for hours Saturday evening.
Lawrenceville police say multiple vehicles were involved in a crash near Davis Road and Simonton Road SW just before 6 p.m. It's not clear yet whether anyone was injured.
FOX 5 reported from the scene of the crash Saturday night. The roadway between Gwinnett Drive to Simonton Road reopened after 10 p.m.
Grayson Highway at Davis Road on Feb. 17, 2024.