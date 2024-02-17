Expand / Collapse search

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down traffic in both directions on Grayson Highway

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Lawrenceville
Grayson Highway at Gwinnett Drive at 10 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2024 (Credit; GDOT)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A crash on Grayson Highway shut down traffic in both directions on the usually busy Lawrenceville roadway for hours Saturday evening.

Lawrenceville police say multiple vehicles were involved in a crash near Davis Road and Simonton Road SW just before 6 p.m. It's not clear yet whether anyone was injured.

FOX 5 reported from the scene of the crash Saturday night. The roadway between Gwinnett Drive to Simonton Road reopened after 10 p.m.

Grayson Highway at Davis Road on Feb. 17, 2024.