Two cats killed, Lawrenceville family displaced after tragic home fire

article

Five Gwinnett County citizens are left without a home after an early morning fire in Lawrenceville consumed and wrecked it.

A witness who reported the blaze on the 3000 block of Sir Gregory Manor to the fire crew said the home was engulfed in flames, and they feared one person was still inside.

The responding team was able to confirm all five human occupants had evacuated the single-story home. Two cats, however, were found dead inside.

Gwinnett County Police reported an early morning fire in Lawrenceville that devastated a family home on Tuesday. (Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department) (Supplied)

The crew said they discovered the source of the fire in the carport, and worked to extinguish it using multiple hoses.

The carport, kitchen, main floor and basement level sustained significant water, smoke and fire damage, according to the first responders. They also noted that there were no working fire alarms present in the home.

After the fire was put out, investigators said they discovered "smoking materials" in the carport, and ruled the fire an accident.

The fire crew encourages all citizens to practice home fire safety by installing working smoke alarms on every level of their homes, and in each bedroom.