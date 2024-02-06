1 in custody after death at Gwinnett County assisted living facility, police say

Detectives are investigating a death at a Gwinnett County assisted living facility on Tuesday morning.

Officials say the death happened at Lindwood Estates Gracious Retirement Living on the 1600 block of Lawrenceville-Suwannee Road near Watercrest Circle.

Investigators say the death appears to be a domestic-related incident. One person is in custody, but police have not said what charges they may be facing.

Officers are at the scene working to determine the circumstances that led up to the death.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim or the person in custody.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Gwinnett County Police Department.