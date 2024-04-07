Lawrenceville Arts Center bomb threat cleared at drag brunch

article

Lawrenceville police were called to investigate a bomb threat during a drag brunch scheduled on Sunday afternoon.

By 2 p.m., officials had completed a full search of the Lawrenceville Arts Center and determined that nothing suspicious was found.

It's not clear who reported the bomb threat.

Mimosas and Mayhem was an adult-only performance featuring professional drag queens and a three-course prix fixe menu catered by Cosmo's on Crogan.

There are events frequently held at the center.