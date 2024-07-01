Expand / Collapse search

Lawn care theft caught on camera: Man wanted for stealing trimmer

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 1, 2024 8:02pm EDT
Ansley Park
Atlanta police released this video showing what investigators say is a man stealing law equipment from the back of a truck in Ansley Park on June 21, 2024.

ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta have released video of the theft of lawn care equipment in Ansley Park. 

Those who drive down The Prado NE will notice the well-kept homes, lawns, and gardens. However, one of the lawn care services which help make it that way, fell victim to a theft last month. 

Authorities released a video showing someone stopping next to a work truck, pulling out an item that appeared to be a trimmer, and then loading it into a hatchback. 

Although police have not disclosed the make or model of the stolen trimmer, similar professional tools can cost over $600. 

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for tips leading to the arrest and indictment in this case. Tipsters can remain anonymous and call 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). 