Lawn care theft caught on camera: Man wanted for stealing trimmer

Police in Atlanta have released video of the theft of lawn care equipment in Ansley Park.

Those who drive down The Prado NE will notice the well-kept homes, lawns, and gardens. However, one of the lawn care services which help make it that way, fell victim to a theft last month.

Authorities released a video showing someone stopping next to a work truck, pulling out an item that appeared to be a trimmer, and then loading it into a hatchback.

Although police have not disclosed the make or model of the stolen trimmer, similar professional tools can cost over $600.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for tips leading to the arrest and indictment in this case. Tipsters can remain anonymous and call 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).