Lawmakers discuss the future of Greenbriar Mall

The Atlanta City Council is trying to figure out what to do with Greenbriar Mall.

Tuesday, Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet held a virtual meeting to get community feedback.

The private property is in southwest Atlanta but Councilwoman Overstreet said the owner is open to suggestions.

She also said Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts is also dedicated to the project.

Officials said only 10 percent of the people in the area used the mall but with changes and upgrades, they hope to reach the other 90 percent.

