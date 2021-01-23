Lawmaker wants $1,400 stimulus checks reserved for those who get vaccine

One Republican lawmaker says he would want to give $1,400 stimulus checks to those who are willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I hope the administration will look at that option because we actually buy something with our $1,400 — and that’s herd immunity," Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio) said during the interview with Yahoo Live.

Stivers discussed President Joe Biden's stimulus plan to give a third round of checks to Americans.

"It should be debt for the right things," Stivers told Yahoo Live. "The quickest thing we need to do if we really want to help the American people, is get this economy turned back on — get people back to work, get kids back in school, get ourselves some herd immunity, get the vaccine distributed as quick as we can and get the uptake rate up. That's why I'd be willing to accept a $1,400 stimulus check if people are willing to take the vaccine."

President Joe Biden unveiled a massive $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal that aims to combat the coronavirus and begins to pump up a U.S. economy.

Called the "American Rescue Plan," it would meet Biden's goal of administering 100 million vaccines by the 100th day of his administration while advancing his objective of reopening most schools by the spring. It also includes $1,400 checks for most Americans, which on top of $600 provided in the most recent COVID-19 bill would bring the total to the $2,000 that Biden has called for.

