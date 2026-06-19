Law enforcement swarm Newnan Dunkin Donuts Friday evening

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The Brief Newnan police are responding to an active situation at a local business on Friday evening. Authorities have contained the scene on Bullsboro Drive and are urging the public to stay clear of the area. Law enforcement can be seen focusing on the Dunkin' Donuts in the area.



Newnan police officers are on the scene of an active situation contained inside a business on Bullsboro Drive, according to a police department announcement Friday.

What we know:

Police department officials confirmed Friday that an active situation is developing in the1000 block of Bullsboro Drive. Authorities stated that the incident is tightly contained to a single business at that location.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene, showing law enforcement focusing on the Dunkin' Donuts in the area. Many officers could be seen with their weapons drawn, stationed outside the coffee shop.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released what triggered the active incident or whether any suspects are involved inside the building. Police have not yet disclosed if there are any injuries or if individuals are currently trapped inside the business.

What you can do:

The police department is actively requesting that all community members and drivers completely stay clear of the busy commercial area. Local authorities stated that they are working the scene and will continue to provide official public updates as the situation evolves.