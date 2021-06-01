Law enforcement investigating domestic-related shooting in Spalding County

Authorities are at the scene of an alleged domestic shooting in Spalding County.

A Spalding County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said an investigation is underway but offered no details about injuries.

Officials said the shooting was near North Hill Street at Northside Drive.

Officials said the scene was safe at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

