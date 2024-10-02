Late-night shooting in southwest Atlanta leaves 2 men wounded

article

In brief: Two men shot in southwest Atlanta late Wednesday. Victims hospitalized; 19-year-old with abdominal wound, 20-year-old with arm wound. Argument with acquaintance led to the shooting. Incident happened at 901 Parsons Street SW post-10 p.m. APD Aggravated Assault Unit investigating.



Two men were injured in a shooting late Wednesday evening in southwest Atlanta, police said.

Officers responded to a call just after 10 p.m. regarding a shooting at 901 Parsons Street SW, just off Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm. Both victims were alert, conscious, and breathing. They were transported to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Investigators say the two men had been involved in an argument with another man they knew, which escalated into gunfire.

The names of the two men have not been released.

The identity of the shooter was not immediately available.

APD’s Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating.

