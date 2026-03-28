Large, peaceful crowds reported at 'No Kings' protests in Atlanta

The Brief Thousands gathered across metro Atlanta, including Tucker and downtown Demonstrations remained largely peaceful with visible police presence Protesters cite concerns with federal policies and leadership



Thousands of demonstrators gathered across metro Atlanta on Saturday as part of nationwide "No Kings" protests, with large crowds reported in Tucker, downtown Atlanta and Sandy Springs.

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Thousands participate in local protests

What we know:

In Tucker, protesters filled a busy stretch near Lavista Road and Henderson Mill Road, with crowds estimated in the thousands earlier in the day.

Participants said they were motivated by concerns about federal leadership and policies. "I just wanted to be here and show solidarity… with other people who are very concerned about what’s going on with this Administration," one protester said. Another added, "There’s just been a lot of executive overreach… I am supporting the folks against what we have right now in Washington."

In downtown Atlanta, thousands gathered near the Georgia State Capitol earlier in the day before dispersing, while a separate protest in Sandy Springs drew roughly 500 people. Organizers said the demonstrations are part of a broader national movement aimed at amplifying concerns and encouraging civic engagement.

One protester emphasized the broader significance of the demonstrations, saying, "we’re just doing what Atlanta has always done. And I am very proud to be part of it."

Law enforcement maintained a presence along protest routes, but no major incidents were reported.

The other side:

Georgia Republican Party Chairman Josh McKoon pushed back on the demonstrations, saying in part, "President Trump was elected by the American people… to serve as our leader under the Constitution," and argued that "the real threat to our Republic" comes from unelected officials influencing policy.

FULL STATEMENT BELOW

The so-called "No Kings" protests against President Donald Trump are an outrageous display of hypocrisy and political theater.

President Trump was elected by the American people—not once, but twice—to serve as our leader under the Constitution. These demonstrators rail against an imaginary monarch while the voters’ clear mandate is carried out by the very man they elected. It is absurd to treat a twice-elected president as some sort of king when he must face the American people at the ballot box every four years.

The real threat to our republic—the closest thing America has to kings—are the unelected federal judges who routinely substitute their own policy preferences for the will of the people and their elected representatives. With lifetime appointments and zero accountability, these activist jurists override Congress, the President, and state legislatures on a regular basis with no consequences whatsoever. They do not answer to voters. They do not face reelection. They simply impose their ideology from the bench and dare anyone to stop them.

Georgia Republicans reject this judicial tyranny. We stand for a constitutional republic where power flows from the people to their elected officials—not from unaccountable judges who act as kings. It is long past time to restore the proper balance of power and ensure that the will of the voters, not the whims of the robe-wearing elite, determines the direction of our nation.

The American people have spoken. We will not be lectured by those who fear democracy when it delivers results they dislike.