Large crowd turns out for free Pittsburgh Jazz Festival in SW Atlanta

Southwest Atlanta saw a significant turnout for the fourth annual Pittsburgh Jazz Festival this weekend. The event, hosted by Atlanta City Council member Antonio Lewis, brought together the community for a day filled with music and celebration.

Headlining the festival was the jazz group Derrick Ward and Pure Music, whose performance was a highlight of the event. Council member Lewis emphasized that the festival is an ideal opportunity to unite the Pittsburgh community, fostering a sense of togetherness and local pride.

This year's festival was free to the public, allowing everyone in the community to enjoy the festivities without any cost.