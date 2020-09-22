LAPD rescues wheelchair-bound man from vehicle moments before it bursts into flames in dramatic video

Los Angeles Police Department officers pulled a wheelchair-bound man from a car following a crash, moments before the vehicle burst into flames. The entire rescue was captured on dramatic video.

LAPD Foothill Community Police Station officers with unit 16Z3 were on “another routine patrol shift” on Sept. 18 when they noticed a vehicle emitting smoke at an intersection. Officers were able to pull the man out from inside the smoky car. Seconds later, the video shows the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

The man's wheelchair was destroyed in the burnt wreck, but it was quickly replaced thanks to an officer’s donation, police said.

The LAPD said the officers credited for the rescue said they were “just doing our job."

The names of the officers were not released.