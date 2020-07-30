Lanes reopen after major crash on GA 400

Police are investigating after a serious crash on GA400 near Haynes Bridge Road.

According to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety, the incident happened in the northbound lanes.

The entrance ramp from Haynes Bridge Rd to GA 400 NB was shut down.

Public Safety officials later confirmed all lanes were reopened.

Motorists were advised to use Old Milton Pkwy or Windward Pkwy as an alternate during the investigation.

Advertisement

Details about what led up to the crash were not immediately made available.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.