Lanes re-open where FedEx tractor-trailer crashed I-285 North

A crash involving a FedEx tractor-trailer on Interstate 285 Northbound closed multiple lanes for hours on Saturday morning in DeKalb County.

Crews cleared the crash by about 1 p.m. The Georgia Department of Transportation reported three of four lanes were blocked on the interstate before U.S. Highway 78, also known as Stone Mountain Freeway.

The report came in at 1 a.m. Saturday as fire crews tended to flames near the exit 39 ramp.

Delays persisted on I-285 North after officials reported no lanes were blocked.

A crash on Intersate 285 Northbound in DeKalb County closed multiple lanes on April 30, 2022. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to confirm the latest regarding injuries.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.