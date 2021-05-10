Southbound lanes of I-85 in eastern Georgia reopen, northbound lanes remain closed after hazmat situation

The northbound lanes of I-85 in Franklin County remained closed Sunday night due to a hazmat situation.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, lanes were shut down near mile marker 160 in northeast Georgia because of a "hazardous material spill."

All southbound lanes reopened around 10:30 p.m., officials said.

According to road maps, Franklin County is near the Georgia and South Carolina border in the northeastern region of the state.

No word on the exact type of hazardous materials. Authorities also did not immediately release details on any possible injuries.

Officials said it would take up to 12 hours to fully reopen I-85.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.