Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old Paulding County boy

article

Paulding County deputies are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy and are hoping someone can help them find him.

Officials with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office sent an alert about 14-year-old Landyn Faugno late Sunday night.

According to officials, Faugno was last seen in the area of Narraway Church Circle and Cartersville Highway (Highway 61) traveling on foot.

The missing teen has been described as 6-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 160 pounds. He has green eyes and reddish blond curly hair.

Faugno was last known to be wearing a navy blue hoodie, black sweatpants, and a dark-colored baseball cap.

If you have any information about where Faugno may be,, call Paulding County investigators at (770) 443-3010 or by dialing 911.