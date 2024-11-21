Landscaper shot during robbery in Decatur, police investigating

Decatur police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday during an armed robbery on Clairemont Avenue.

At approximately 5:16 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Clairemont Avenue after receiving reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

According to investigators, a landscaping crew was working in the area when an unknown person or persons approached them with a firearm and carried out the robbery.

The Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is actively working on the case, reviewing evidence collected from the scene in an effort to identify those responsible.

Authorities have not released further details about the suspect or the victim’s condition. Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.