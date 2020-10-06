Lana Del Rey’s mesh-like mask gets criticized on social media: 'We cant defend you'

Singer Lana Del Rey was seen wearing what appears to be a bedazzled mesh face mask during a recent meet-and-greet with fans in Los Angeles.

“Livestream,” the young star wrote in an Instagram video she shared shortly before she attended a book signing on Saturday.

"I can’t wait to see you guys," Del Rey said while wearing her sparkly mask in the video, which has been viewed more than 2.1 million times as of Tuesday afternoon.

Del Rey’s poetry book, “Violet Bent Backwards over the Grass,” was originally published on July 28, but the Grammy nominee held a book signing at a Barnes & Noble located at the Los Angeles retail hotspot, The Grove.

RELATED: 'Our normal selves in abnormal times': Company debuts clear 'smart' mask

Advertisement

It is not visibly clear whether her mask has a transparent material under the mesh design given the availability of see-through masks for fashion-conscious consumers.

Get updates on this story from FoxNews.com

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.